73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2022 - 9:46 am
 
A barrel that contain human remains was found at Lake Mead on Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Shawna Holl ...
A barrel that contained human remains was found at Lake Mead on Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Shawna Hollister)

Las Vegas police provided more details Tuesday morning in the discovery of a body at Lake Mead National Recreational Area.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said they believe the body found in a barrel Sunday was a man who died from a gunshot wound.

“We’re going to expand our time frame of the murder to the middle to late 1970s to early 80s,” he said Tuesday morning, citing the clothes and shoes the man was wearing.

Spencer said officers discovered the shoes the man was wearing were sold at Kmart and manufactured in the middle and late 1970s.

The barrel was found Sunday near Hemenway Harbor because of dropping water levels in the lake.

Spencer previously said it is possible the barrel was dumped in the lake from a boat.

“The water level has dropped so much over the last 30 to 40 years that, where the person was located, if a person were to drop the barrel in the water and it sinks, you are never going to find it unless the water level drops,” Spencer said in an interview Monday. “The water level has dropped and made the barrel visible. The barrel did not move….It was not like the barrel washed up.”

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the man as of Tuesday morning.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police: Body in barrel dumped in Lake Mead decades ago
Police: Body in barrel dumped in Lake Mead decades ago
2
Casino landlord Vici closes $17B buyout of MGM Resorts spinoff
Casino landlord Vici closes $17B buyout of MGM Resorts spinoff
3
Mountain lion slips through police dragnet in Las Vegas
Mountain lion slips through police dragnet in Las Vegas
4
Tom Jones returning to Las Vegas for one night only
Tom Jones returning to Las Vegas for one night only
5
Helicopter, dash cameras captured moment trooper was struck by carjacking suspect
Helicopter, dash cameras captured moment trooper was struck by carjacking suspect
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST