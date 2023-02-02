Police identify man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend

Jesus Navarrette, 23, was arrested at the scene and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder.

Jesus Navarrette (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 23-year-old man is facing a charge of open murder after allegedly shooting his girlfriend inside their downtown Las Vegas apartment Tuesday.

At around 5:40 p.m., police responded to an apartment in the 1000 block of South Third Street and found a woman in her 20s who had been shot. She died at the scene.

Police said Tuesday that Jesus Navarrette shot the woman during a dispute. He was arrested at the scene and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the woman. Navarrette is due in court on Thursday.

