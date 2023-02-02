35°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Police identify man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Jesus Navarrette (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jesus Navarrette (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 23-year-old man is facing a charge of open murder after allegedly shooting his girlfriend inside their downtown Las Vegas apartment Tuesday.

At around 5:40 p.m., police responded to an apartment in the 1000 block of South Third Street and found a woman in her 20s who had been shot. She died at the scene.

Police said Tuesday that Jesus Navarrette shot the woman during a dispute. He was arrested at the scene and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder.  

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the woman. Navarrette is due in court on Thursday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
Alleged $500M Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire.
2
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
3
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
4
‘Medicine Man’ accused of raping 6 women he called his wives
‘Medicine Man’ accused of raping 6 women he called his wives
5
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
CARTOON: While China prepares for war, here’s what the U.S. military is focused on
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas R ...
Robert Telles’ murder trial postponed
By / RJ

A murder trial for former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing RJ investigative reporter Jeff German, has been postponed until November.

More stories for you
Chill to ease slightly in advance of warmer Las Vegas weekend
Chill to ease slightly in advance of warmer Las Vegas weekend
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
Large snowpack boosts California, but dry trend raises worries
Large snowpack boosts California, but dry trend raises worries
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Las Vegas edges Green Valley in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Las Vegas edges Green Valley in boys basketball — PHOTOS