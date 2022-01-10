Police identify man killed in police shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday provided an update on a police shooting that killed a suspected burglar Thursday in southeast Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff John McGrath points out the scene of a fatal Metro shooting to media on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ricardo Antonio Otero (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff John McGrath watches the body cam footage of Metro fatal shooting on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff John McGrath addresses the media about a fatal Metro shooting on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday provided an update on a police shooting that killed a suspected burglar Thursday in southeast Las Vegas.

Police identified the man as Ricardo Antonio Otero. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. on the 6100 block of Frances Celia Avenue, near Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard.

Officer Jason Guerra was responding to a report of a burglary when he spotted a man walking nearby who matched the suspect’s description, police said at the time.

Guerra, 40, opened fire when the man “charged” at him with a knife, police said.

The shooting was the first by a Metro officer in 2022. Last year, the department reported 10 police shootings, six of which were fatal. One resulted in a suicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.