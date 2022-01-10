Police identify man killed in police shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday provided an update on a police shooting that killed a suspected burglar Thursday in southeast Las Vegas.
Police identified the man as Ricardo Antonio Otero. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.
The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. on the 6100 block of Frances Celia Avenue, near Duck Creek Trail and Broadbent Boulevard.
Officer Jason Guerra was responding to a report of a burglary when he spotted a man walking nearby who matched the suspect’s description, police said at the time.
Guerra, 40, opened fire when the man “charged” at him with a knife, police said.
The shooting was the first by a Metro officer in 2022. Last year, the department reported 10 police shootings, six of which were fatal. One resulted in a suicide.
