Police investigate far northeast valley homicide
Las Vegas detectives are investigating a homicide reported in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley on Monday evening.
The incident occurred on the 6900 block of Kepler Drive near East Lake Mead and North Hollywood boulevards, according to an email from Lt. Jason Johansson of the Metropolitan Police Department.
A briefing is planned for later Tuesday night.
No other details were available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
