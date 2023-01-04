Police investigate killing in apartments behind Strat

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in an apartment building behind the Strat on Tuesday, Jan.3, 2023. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in an apartment building behind the Strat tower.

The apparent shooting happened in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue, northwest of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, according to a statement issued by Lt. Robert Price of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Price said a police briefing will be provided to media at about 11 p.m. near the scene.

