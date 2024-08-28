Police investigate man’s killing in southeast Las Vegas Valley

Police found a man in the road who appeared to have been stabbed and hit by a vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police investigate a homicide on the 4400 block of South Nellis Boulevard on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were investigating the death of a man found early Wednesday in the southeast Las Vegas Valley after he was apparently stabbed and struck by a vehicle.

In a briefing Wednesday morning, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said officers responded to a report of a crash in which a car struck a pedestrian at about 3 a.m. on Nellis Boulevard near Lana Drive.

Police found a man in the road with injuries related to being hit by a vehicle and a stab wound, Johansson said. The man was treated on the scene and later pronounced dead.

A blood trail led to a residence in the 4900 block of Lana Drive, Johansson said. Police learned from neighbors that there was an altercation between the victim and what Johansson described as a possible female suspect.

Police believe the victim was stabbed, then ended up in the middle of Nellis where he was struck by an orange Dodge. It’s not clear if the victim was standing up at that point, Johansson said.

The driver removed their bumper, which was damaged, and left the scene, according to Johansson.

Police were trying to identify the vehicle and the woman involved in the altercation. The victim has not been identified, Johansson said, and the relationship between the suspect and victim was not clear.

