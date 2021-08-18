100°F
Homicides

Police investigate northeast Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2021 - 6:58 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in northeast Las Vegas.

The scene is near East Owens Avenue and North Sandhill Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

