Police investigate southwest valley homicide

Police are investigating a homicide on the southwest side of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened at an apartment complex on the 8900 block of West Warm Springs Avenue, west of Durango Road. No time was given.

No other details were available. A briefing was expected later in the afternoon.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

