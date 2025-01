The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a homicide at the 2600 block of North Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2600 block of North Hollywood Boulevard, near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.