Police investigating homicide in west valley

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a homicide in the west valley.

Police said a man was killed around 4:45 a.m. on Brandywine Way between Salem Drive and Torrey Pines Drive.

Brandywine Way will be completely shut down between Salem and Torrey Pines until the investigation is complete, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.