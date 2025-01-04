52°F
Police investigating killing in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2025 - 7:19 pm
 

Police said they were investigating a homicide in the east Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

Lieutenant Aaron Lee with the Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at East Blanton and South Sacks drives, near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, around 4:40 p.m.

No other details were given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

