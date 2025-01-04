Police investigating killing in east Las Vegas

Officers responded to a shooting at East Blanton and South Sacks Drives, near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, around 4:40 p.m.

Police said they were investigating a homicide in the east Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

Lieutenant Aaron Lee with the Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at East Blanton and South Sacks drives, near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, around 4:40 p.m.

No other details were given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

