Police investigating killing in east Las Vegas
Police said they were investigating a homicide in the east Las Vegas Valley on Friday.
Lieutenant Aaron Lee with the Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at East Blanton and South Sacks drives, near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, around 4:40 p.m.
No other details were given.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
