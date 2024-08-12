Police look for woman seen running away from homicide scene near Strip

Metro officers were called to the 3900 block of Palos Verdes Street around 3:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about gunfire and a shooting victim in the area.

A man died Monday after being shot on a street just east of the Strip, police said.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Palos Verdes Street around 3:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about gunfire and a shooting victim in the area, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price, who spoke at a media briefing around 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the middle of the road. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound, and officers tried to save his life before he was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Price said.

Before the shooting, the victim was talking with a woman in the middle of the street, according to police.

Police learned from witnesses, who looked out their windows after hearing a pop, that the victim ran to the car and was bleeding after the shooting, Price said.

Witnesses saw the woman running south on Palos Verdes Street, and as of around 8 a.m. Monday, police had not been able to locate her.

Those with information about the shooting are urged to reach out to Metro’s homicide section or Nevada Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

