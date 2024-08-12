98°F
Homicides

Police look for woman seen running away from homicide scene near Strip

File - Police vehicle. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2024 - 7:07 am
 
Updated August 12, 2024 - 4:50 pm

A man died Monday after being shot on a street just east of the Strip, police said.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Palos Verdes Street around 3:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about gunfire and a shooting victim in the area, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price, who spoke at a media briefing around 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the middle of the road. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound, and officers tried to save his life before he was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Price said.

Before the shooting, the victim was talking with a woman in the middle of the street, according to police.

Police learned from witnesses, who looked out their windows after hearing a pop, that the victim ran to the car and was bleeding after the shooting, Price said.

Witnesses saw the woman running south on Palos Verdes Street, and as of around 8 a.m. Monday, police had not been able to locate her.

Those with information about the shooting are urged to reach out to Metro’s homicide section or Nevada Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.

