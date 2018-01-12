Police looking for person of interest in North Las Vegas homicide

North Las Vegas police have identified Jasen Moore-Logswood, 21, as a person of interest in the death of Abigail Fischl, who was shot Dec. 9 near East Ann Road and East Tropical Parkway.

Jasen Moore-Logswood (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Abigail Fischl, 18, died after being gunned down in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (Tina Fischl)

North Las Vegas police are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in a homicide from early December.

A release said detectives identified Jasen Moore-Logswood, 21, as a person of interest in the death of Abigail Fischl, who was shot Dec. 9 near East Ann Road and East Tropical Parkway.

Police previously arrested Jamario Rayshawn Washington, 20, on charges of murder and attempted murder in the shooting.

Washington’s arrest report said the shooting happened as Fischl and her boyfriend drove away in a Jeep from a gas station.

Police determined Washington was the shooter based on gas station security footage, a family member of Washington’s identifying him as a man seen in the footage, and the boyfriend’s account of the incident.

The boyfriend told police he parked his Jeep next to a gas pump just before 10 p.m. on the 2800 block of East Tropical Way.

Security footage showed a white Chrysler sedan pull up to a nearby pump, according to the arrest report. The man driving the Chrysler got out of the car, approached the Jeep, spoke with the driver for about a minute and walked into the station convenience store. He returned to the Jeep several minutes later and handed the Jeep driver a clear bag with unknown contents, the arrest report said. The Jeep sped off, and the Chrysler driver ran after the car and shot at it eight times.

The Chrysler driver and a passenger ran back to the car, in which they were seen speeding through the parking lot.

Fischl’s boyfriend told police he noticed a white sedan chasing him, and the sedan’s driver, later identified by police as Washington, was the same man who approached him at the gas station. The report said the sedan driver fired multiple times toward the car.

Fischl said “ouch,” and noticed she had been shot, the report said. The boyfriend told detectives the sedan continued to tail the Jeep until he made a U-turn and escaped. The boyfriend then took Fischl to University Medical Center, where she died.

Detectives urged anybody with information on the homicide or Moore-Logswood to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

