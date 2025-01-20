Police: Man arrested after fatally shooting girlfriend

‘There’s a person in here’: Video shows moments before discovery of woman’s body in freezer

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Julio Machado Vasquez was arrested around 8:13 a.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call from a person who said their friend had shot his girlfriend.

Police attemped to stop a Ford Mustang that matched the description given by the 911 caller near the intersection of Sandhill Road and Stewart Avenue, but the Mustang fled and minutes later crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road.

Officers then found Machado Vasquez and his girlfriend inside the Mustang, with his girlfriend sufferig from an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity will be released at a later date by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Machado Vasquez was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the crash and arrested for open murder with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.