Police: Man shot in Tuesday fight at convenience store arrested on suspicion of murder

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in a Tuesday evening altercation involving three people that turned violent.

Billy Bell Jr. was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The incident began about 5:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven parking lot in the 900 block of North Rancho Drive.

Metro’s Homicide Section said its investigation indicated that Bell had been loitering in the area when the yet-to-be identified victim and a friend arrived at the business. An altercation then occurred between the friend and Bell. During the altercation, the friend pulled out a gun and fired a round. It was learned later that a round struck Bell.

Bell ran away and later saw the victim and friend outside the business. Bell then charged the victim and repeatedly stabbed him before returning to his home, according to the release.

Bell later called police to say that he had been wounded at the business. Officers went to Bell and noticed he matched a description of the suspect and took him into custody.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

