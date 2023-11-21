Police: Man shot, killed in southwest valley shopping center

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway in the Arroyo Market Square.

Police investigate a shooting scene near Walmart at 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway in the Arroyo Market Square on Tuesday, Nov, 21, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was detained after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon within a large shopping complex in southwest Las Vegas, police said.

At 1:36 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway in the Arroyo Market Square mall between South Tenaya Way and South Rainbow Boulevard, police said in a news release.

“This is an isolated incident,” Captain Timothy Hatchett told reporters. Hatchett said officers responded within 30 seconds to the shooting.

“Currently during our holiday season, we have Holiday Initiative officers throughout the valley to make sure our community is safe,” Hatchett said, adding that’s why the officers were able to respond so quickly.

Metro announced earlier Tuesday in a press release that its 2023 Holiday Initiative, which sees officers stationed throughout the Las Vegas Valley at shopping areas, began this week.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

One person was detained but it was not immediately known if an arrest was made.

The police department’s homicide division is handling the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

Review-Journal staff writer Brett Clarkson contributed to this report.