Police: Man who shot, killed ex-wife’s girlfriend threatened to ‘send them to hell’

A man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife’s girlfriend after becoming jealous about their relationship had previously threatened to “send them to hell” and placed trackers on his former spouse’s vehicle, according to police.

On Jan. 3, officers received calls about a homicide in the 4700 block of Sacks Drive after Adrian Rodriguez-Guillen, 41, cut off and shot at a vehicle containing his ex-wife and her girlfriend, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived, they found Rodriguez-Guillen claiming that he had shot someone, and they arrested him, court documents show.

Yari Rodriguez, Rodriguez-Guillen’s ex-wife, and Adriana Herrera, Rodriguez’s girlfriend, were located in a nearby vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene, while Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police have said.

According to police reports, afterward, detectives interviewed Rodriguez, who said she “permanently” ended her relationship with Rodriguez-Guillen two months ago because she “no longer loved him,” and as a result of the breakup and her new relationship with Herrera, he became “increasingly angry.”

‘Send them to hell’

Rodriguez-Guillen threatened the new couple in person and through text messages, arresting documents show.

“Adrian had told them within the previous two months that he was going to kill them and send them to hell,” police said in the report.

Also, within the past four months, the report said, Rodriguez-Guillen had placed trackers inside Rodriguez’s car on two separate occasions.

The reports said that Rodriguez and Rodriguez-Guillen had married in 2001 and divorced in 2013, though they continued to live together in a romantic relationship. The couple has seven children together, according to the documents.

About a year and a half ago, Rodriguez met Herrera and began an “on-again-off-again” romantic relationship. All three — Rodriguez, Herrera, and Rodriguez-Guillen — worked together at Harry Reid International Airport, police said.

“Yari would always end the relationship to reunite with Adrian for their children,” the documents said. “Approximately two months ago, Yari permanently ended her relationship with Adrian because she no longer loved him. Yari began dating Adriana again and told Adrian her intent to be in a relationship with Adriana.”

The night Rodriguez-Guillen allegedly attacked Rodriguez and Herrera, the pair had gone out to “learn how to become a DoorDash driver,” police reports said.

Faces open murder, attempted murder charges

According to police, Herrera picked Rodriguez up from the residence she shared with Rodriguez-Guillen, but before they could drive off, the ex-husband ambushed them by pulling up in front of the vehicle.

Herrera, who was driving, reversed the car and escaped briefly, police said, though Rodriguez-Guillen followed them. It was then that Rodriguez-Guillen cut their vehicle off and exited his with a rifle. He fired three shots at Herrera, who was still sitting inside the car, documents say.

“Adriana yelled for Adrian to stop and screamed in pain. Yari believed the bullets passed through Adriana and struck her in the hip and buttocks area. Yari did not think Adrian was trying to shoot at her but was stuck by gunfire on accident,” the police report said.

After the shooting, police said, Rodriguez-Guillen opened Rodriguez’s door. He sat next to his ex-wife, threatening to shoot himself, before he apologized for striking her, according to the report.

Rodriguez-Guillen faces numerous charges including open murder and attempted murder, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

