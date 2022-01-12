Police officers involved in fatal shooting of homicide suspect ID’d

Las Vegas police on Wednesday identified the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a homicide suspect earlier this week.

The Las Vegas police officers are congregating in the parking lot of a post office at Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive as the Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating an officer involved shooting on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police on Wednesday identified the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a homicide suspect earlier this week.

Officers Brice Clements, Alex Gonzales and James Rothenburg and Sgt. Russell Backman all opened fire Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday.

Officers were serving a search warrant Monday around 5 a.m. at a home on the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, when the suspect began shooting, Metro Capt. Nicholas Farese said at the scene.

Two officers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, but as of Monday afternoon both were in stable condition and expected to recover. Metro declined to name the injured officers.

Farese said the homicide suspect was connected to a November killing, but he did not elaborate.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the man as of Wednesday morning.

Clements, 36, has been with the department since 2009. Gonzales, 39, has been with the department since 2006. Rothenburg, 39, has been with the department since 2008. Backman, 46, has been with the department since 1999. All four were placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

