Police probe central Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2022 - 3:22 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were on the scene at 2730 E. Bonanza Road, near Eastern Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

Las Vegas airport sees another round of flight cancellations Monday
‘Mattress Mack’ bets $5.5M on NCAA championship winner
Man sentenced again to life without parole for killing toddler
BTS Army prepares to march on Las Vegas. And they’re not who you think.
This Utah city is the fastest-growing area in US
THE LATEST