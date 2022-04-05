Police probe central Las Vegas homicide

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas on Tuesday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were on the scene at 2730 E. Bonanza Road, near Eastern Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.