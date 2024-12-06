68°F
Homicides

Police probe man’s shooting death in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2024 - 10:49 pm
 

North Las Vegas police were investigating the shooting death of a man believed to be in his early to mid-20s on Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the 2000 block of Daley Street, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive, at about 7:50 p.m.. according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release issued Thursday night.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests had yet been made, police said.

The identity of the man will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

