Police: Rapper admitted to killing in YouTube song

Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Randall Wallace.

Kenjuan McDaniel (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested a man who authorities said admitted in a rap song he released this summer that he killed another man, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Randall Wallace. Wallace was killed Sept. 18, 2021 in an apartment complex in the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard.

McDaniel’s song was released on YouTube July 19, and police said it included details that were not publicly released regarding the killing.

“Brought it with that fire, hear that ‘ah’, see your body twitching,” Metropolitan Police Department detectives wrote in the arrest report, transcribing the song.

Police said McDaniel included details about the shooter driving to the complex and walking toward the apartment Wallace was standing outside. McDaniel’s lyrics said Wallace’s friends ran away before he was shot, which matched video evidence of the scene, and that the victim twitched for several minutes before dying.

Court records show McDaniel was arrested in 2018 after police said he shot at four people inside the Boulevard Mall. He was on probation after pleading guilty in December to ownership of a firearm as a prohibited person.

McDaniel is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 14.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.