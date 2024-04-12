Police say man stabbed to death behind business near Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death behind a business near the Strip early Friday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed to death behind a business near the Strip early Friday morning.

According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 2 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a “male down” in front of a business in the 2300 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Arriving officers located the male suffering from an apparent stab wound. Medical personnel transported the victim to UMC where he was later pronounced deceased.

The police investigation indicates that the victim was involved in an altercation behind the business with two unknown individuals before he was stabbed. The suspects fled the area before officers’ arrival, police said.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.