Police: Suspect shot Las Vegas teen in modified ‘Russian roulette’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2018 - 10:21 am
 
Updated June 13, 2018 - 2:59 pm

Matthew Minkler died surrounded by people he believed were his friends.

But after what suspects described as a modified game of Russian roulette turned deadly Friday morning, his friends ran, leaving Matthew to bleed out on the kitchen floor of an abandoned Henderson house at 2736 Cool Lilac Ave. He was 17.

“My baby never came home,” Matthew’s mom, Jamie Shanklin, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday. “He said to me, ‘I love you, mom,’ when he left, and then never came back.”

According to police arrest documents, Jaiden Caruso, 16, and Kody Harlan, 17, returned to the house shortly afterward, but only to clean up the scene and hide the body inside a downstairs closet covered in a plastic sheet.

“They never called 911,” detectives wrote in a probable cause arrest report. “They never attempted to render aid.”

Caruso and Harlan have been charged as adults in Matthew’s death. Caruso is facing charges of murder with a deadly weapon and robbery, while Harlan faces charges of accessory to murder after the fact, destroying evidence and robbery. They are being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Police on Tuesday identified Caruso’s co-defendant as Kody Harlen, but court documents show that he has been booked under the last name “Harlan.”

Finding Matthew

The suspects did not report the shooting to police. It was only after a short vehicle pursuit Friday evening near East Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway that Henderson police learned of the shooting and later found Matthew’s body.

As Henderson officer Scott Williams reflected on the case Wednesday afternoon, he told the Review-Journal that Matthew’s killing “shocked the conscience” of the entire Police Department.

“This one will stick with you,” he said, “because it’s so sinister.”

Police said that they tried to pull over a stolen Mercedes being driven recklessly by Harlan, but when the car blew through a red light and crashed into landscaping, several juveniles inside it got out and ran.

Once in custody, Harlan told police that “he had been present during a murder, which took place earlier in the day,” his arrest report states. He led officers to the abandoned 3,717-square-foot house on Cool Lilac Avenue, which sits on the edge of a well-kept neighborhood near South Eastern Avenue.

It remained unclear Wednesday how the teens knew the house was empty. At the time of the arrests, police were still working to identify and locate several other witnesses who fled the scene.

Harlan told police that Matthew was shot in the face by Caruso after he had pulled out a .375-caliber revolver for a game of Russian roulette, arrest documents said.

Russian roulette is known as a deadly game of loading a single bullet into a revolver, spinning the cylinder and then pulling the trigger while aiming the gun at yourself. But Friday’s version was different, according to Harlan. He told police that Caruso “never allowed the other participants to handle the firearm or pull the trigger themselves,”

Matthew’s family does not believe this story.

“We know this wasn’t Russian roulette because Jaiden had a beef with my son. Jaiden never told him. He pretended they were friends,” Shanklin said, raising her voice. “He would have never gotten into the car with them if he knew.”

Harlan admitted to dragging Matthew’s body from the kitchen and into the closet after they returned to the house, according to the report. The words “F—- Matt” had been spraypainted onto the closet door. Detectives described that detail in the report as a “heinous” act.

“My kid was shot in the chin,” Shanklin said, crying. “Like they were shutting him up.”

The Clark County coroner on Monday ruled Matthew’s death a homicide.

‘Caught a body’

In a warranted search of Caruso’s cellphone, the report said, investigators found several “self-made videos” at the scene. In these videos, according to the reports, Caruso speaks into the camera, saying, “Bro, I just caught a body.”

“We know about the Snapchats that Jaiden posted,” Shanklin said Wednesday.

In one of the videos, another voice can be heard in the background asking what to do with Matthew’s body, the report detailed. Caruso says nothing, and instead “calmly walks to the kitchen sink, wets his hands and begins to clean his shoes.”

After the shooting, the report details, Caruso replaced those shoes using about $300 taken from Matthew’s wallet. The rest of the cash was spent on drugs, police said.

“He cared more about his shoes,” Shanklin said of Caruso, breathing heavily as she cried. The money the suspects had taken from Matthew was cash he had gotten for his birthday, she said.

Inside the stolen Mercedes, detectives found the wallet and the revolver they suspect was used in the shooting.

When presented with this evidence, Caruso “broke down and admitted his involvement,” the report said. He claimed that the shooting was accidental and that he was high on Xanax at the time.

It is not clear how long the house has been abandoned, but county property records show that it was sold in January for $390,000 to a limited liability company. Shanklin said that in the days since Matthew’s death, her son’s other friends have shown her photos of Harlan in the backyard of the Cool Lilac house.

“We know the house has been empty since at least April,” Shanklin said. “There’s still furniture inside.”

A kind soul

While at a mortuary Wednesday afternoon, Shanklin told the Review-Journal, “I’ve been mourning for days, and now I feel my anger.”

Matthew had just finished his junior year at Silverado High School and was set to graduate next school year.

“He was a good kid and had a kind soul,” Shanklin said. “He didn’t even know how much he touched the world.”

A GoFundMe account has been created to assist with his funeral costs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

