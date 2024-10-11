Records ID 15-year-old accused in May fatal shooting in Las Vegas
Police say the teens intended to steal a gun but ended up killing Jovan Wright-Bullock.
A third teen accused in a May slaying has been identified by police.
Messiah Neely, 15, faces charges of open murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery in a Las Vegas Justice Court case filed this week.
Police have accused Neely, Robert Saulsberry, 17, and Doir Jenkins, 18, of killing Jovan Wright-Bullock on May 11.
The three planned to rob Wright-Bullock of a pistol, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report, but when Wright-Bullock reached for a second gun, Saulsberry shot him.
“After they fled, Saulsberry realized the gun they stole from Jovan was actually a BB gun,” police said.
Metro said Saulsberry and Neely are brothers.
Neely was taken into custody on June 26 but was not identified until this week when his name appeared on a Clark County booking log.
Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.