Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say

Andreas Probst’s died after being struck by a car while riding a bike on Aug. 14 near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway.

Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a fatal crash on North Tenaya Way near West Centennial Parkway in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Police determined this week that a fatal northwest Las Vegas hit-and-run crash was intentional.

On Aug. 14, Andreas Probst, a 64-year-old retired Bell, California, police chief was struck by a 2016 Hyundai Elantra near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway while riding a mountain bike in the bike lane around 6 a.m.

Probst died at University Medical Center.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested the 17-year-old driver of the Hyundai who fled the scene of the crash on suspicion of hit-and-run.

On Tuesday, detectives found a video of the crash posted on social media that they used to determine that the crash was intentional, according to a department statement.

The boy’s charges will be updated to include open murder, police said.

