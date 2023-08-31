76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say

Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2023 - 4:47 pm
 
Updated September 17, 2023 - 11:38 am
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a fatal crash on North Tenaya Way near West Centennia ...
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a fatal crash on North Tenaya Way near West Centennial Parkway in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Police determined this week that a fatal northwest Las Vegas hit-and-run crash was intentional.

On Aug. 14, Andreas Probst, a 64-year-old retired Bell, California, police chief was struck by a 2016 Hyundai Elantra near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway while riding a mountain bike in the bike lane around 6 a.m.

Probst died at University Medical Center.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested the 17-year-old driver of the Hyundai who fled the scene of the crash on suspicion of hit-and-run.

On Tuesday, detectives found a video of the crash posted on social media that they used to determine that the crash was intentional, according to a department statement.

The boy’s charges will be updated to include open murder, police said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

MOST READ
1
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
2
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
3
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
4
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
5
Fontainebleau Las Vegas sets opening date
Fontainebleau Las Vegas sets opening date
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police arrest woman tied to ‘suspicious’ death in central Las Vegas
Police arrest woman tied to ‘suspicious’ death in central Las Vegas
Boy killed after crashing into police vehicle in east valley
Boy killed after crashing into police vehicle in east valley
Baby girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash, coroner says
Baby girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash, coroner says
West Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead, police say
West Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead, police say
Pahrump man killed at home, car stolen; man arrested in Las Vegas
Pahrump man killed at home, car stolen; man arrested in Las Vegas
Man found fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley
Man found fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley