Roommate stabbed to death while laying next to toddler, report says

A woman arrested Wednesday is accused of stabbing her 63-year-old roommate while a child sat next to the victim, an arrest report alleged Friday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman arrested Wednesday is accused of stabbing her 63-year-old roommate while a toddler sat next to the victim, an arrest report alleged Friday.

Hailey Brown, 20, was booked on charges of murder and child abuse.

Brown’s roommate, Teresa Gonzales, was found Wednesday just before 2 a.m. covered in blood and laying on a bed in their home on the 2200 block of Steele Street, near North Nellis Boulevard and East Judson Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Witnesses told police Brown and Gonzales got into an argument when Brown jumped on the woman and started strangling her. A child was next to Gonzales on the bed.

Police redacted the child’s age but said the child was born in 2019.

A bloody kitchen knife was found 3 feet from the bed, according to the arrest report.

Detectives said they suspected Brown had mental health issues based on her erratic behavior during their attempt to interview her.

Gonzales died at University Medical Center from multiple stab wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.