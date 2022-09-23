Second suspect arrested in connection to fatal east Las Vegas shooting

Derrick Braggs, 23, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with the Oct. 20 robbery and shooting of Jared Stevens.

A man was arrested Sunday in connection to the October murder of a man during a marijuana deal, police said.

Three people are suspected of being involved in the shooting and robbery of Jared Stevens, 26, on Oct. 20 in the 6800 block of East Russell Road, near Boulder Highway.

Derrick Braggs, 23, has been charged with open murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with a deadly weapon.

A warrant was issued for Jaylen Brimley-Fair, who faces the same charges.

Roman Johnson, 21, was arrested last October and is scheduled to face a jury trial on Oct. 24 on counts of open murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Stevens called 911 around 12:40 a.m. saying he had been shot at Silver Bowl Park. He was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He told police he had come to the park to buy marijuana. Stevens was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he later died, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Police found texts on Stevens’ phone between him and Johnson coordinating when to meet at the park. Video surveillance captured the vehicle that Johnson, Braggs and Brimley-Fair came to the park in. Braggs was the driver of the vehicle, according to the warrant.

Braggs was questioned by police and said he drove Johnson and Brimley-Fair away from the park after Johnson shot Stevens but claimed he didn’t know Johnson would shoot or rob Stevens. He said he agreed to drive Johnson and did not tell police because of fear of retaliation by Johnson. Police released Braggs at the time pending further investigation.

Brimley-Fair gave police a similar account of driving to the park and Johnson shooting Stevens and stealing jars of marijuana, tattooing equipment, a video game console and clothing from him, according to the warrant.

Police reviewed cellphone records and interviewed other witnesses before determining that Braggs and Brimley-Fair conspired with Johnson to rob Stevens resulting in him being shot.

It was unclear how Braggs was taken into custody on Sunday.

Braggs is slated to appear in court on Oct. 4 and remains in custody without bail.

