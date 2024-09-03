Second suspect in central Las Vegas homicide arrested in Los Angeles

A shooting occurred about 3:45 a.m. Aug. 12 on the 3900 block of Palos Verdes Street, according to police. A man was found dead in a car nearby.

A man has been arrested in Los Angeles as a second suspect in a mid-August homicide in the central Las Vegas Valley.

David Perkins, 24, was arrested Thursday by law enforcement and booked into jail in Los Angeles County to await extradition proceedings for open murder, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A shooting occurred about 3:45 a.m. Aug. 12 on the 3900 block of Palos Verdes Street, according to police. Officers found a man inside a car that was stopped in the middle of the road in the 400 block of Calcaterra Circle.

The victim, David Jervis, 44, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anthony Rollans, 28, was taken into custody about a week after the homicide, according to police.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.