Shooting death during Las Vegas fistfight may have been self-defense

Police have interviewed the suspected gunman who shot Scott Anthony Hayse, 44, in the head Wednesday on the 1200 block of Melville Drive. Hayse’s death was ruled a homicide by the county coroner.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the central valley on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police suspect that the man shot to death Wednesday during a fistfight may have been killed in self-defense.

The man was identified Friday by the Clark County coroner’s office as 44-year-old Scott Anthony Hayse. He was fatally shot in the head on the 1200 block of Melville Drive, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Hayse was working on a car with a friend when the suspected shooter arrived. The men got into a fight for reasons that weren’t immediately clear, and Hayse was shot, police said.

The suspect has been identified and interviewed by Metropolitan Police Department homicide investigators, but was not in custody as of Friday.

“We have discovered evidence that the shooting may be self-defense,” homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told the Review-Journal. No other details were immediately available.

The case has been submitted to the Clark County district attorney’s office for review.

