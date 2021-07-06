Shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded occurred at July 4th party

Two men, 21 and 22 years old, respectively, have been identified as the victims of a shooting in North Las Vegas that also left seven people wounded.

A view of the 1200 block of West Helen Avenue, where over half a dozen people were shot and two killed the night before, in North Las Vegas on Monday, July 5, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two men who were fatally shot during a 4th of July party in North Las Vegas have been identified as Aljavonn Williams, 22, and Maurice Clinkscale Jr., 21, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Both men died from gunshot wounds in what the coroner’s office classified as homicides. The coroner’s office was not able to identify hometowns for either man.

The pair were among nine people shot at the party in the 1200 block of West Helen Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue, at 11:14 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene they initially found one person suffering from nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds. A short time later, University Medical Center personnel reported to police that they had multiple shooting victims. Then Dignity Health of North Las Vegas also informed police that they had a shooting victim. Williams died at UMC while Clinkscale died at the North Las Vegas hospital.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said in an email Tuesday morning that police are still trying to determine what sparked the gunfire and identify who is responsible for the killings.

“There is still no suspect information available to be released,” Cuevas said. “It is unknown at this time if there was more than one shooter.”

Detectives are still working all available leads and police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

