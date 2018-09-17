Shooting victim whose body was dumped on Henderson street ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was found shot to death in Henderson Wednesday afternoon.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ryan Small, 38 (Henderson Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was found shot to death in Henderson Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a call Wednesday afternoon of a body dumped from a black SUV in the desert at Wigwam Parkway and Traverse Point, near Gibson Road.

When officers arrived they found 29-year-old Qa’id Muhammad dead from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Henderson detectives served a search warrant that evening and arrested 38-year-old Ryan Small on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

The shooting is believed to be drug-related, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The shooting is the eighth homicide in the city in 2018, police said.

Contact Jacob Lasky at 702-383-2819 or jlasky@reviewjournal.com Follow @Jtlasky on Twitter.

Wigwam Parkway and Traverse Point, Henderson, nv