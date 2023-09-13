Stolen vehicle sought in connection with deadly shooting

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

Police are seeking a stolen vehicle in connection with a deadly shooting from April in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department via YouTube)

Police are seeking a stolen 2018 black Kia with Nevada license plate LVV0Y8 in connection with a deadly shooting April 1, 2023, at Tamara Costa Court and Sunrise Mountain Drive in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a stolen vehicle in connection with a deadly April shooting in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Curtis Smith, 18, died April 2 at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The shooting occurred around 2:20 a.m. April 1 at Tamara Costa Court and Sunrise Mountain Drive. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department, multiple subjects in two vehicles were shooting at each other.

The stolen vehicle sought by investigators is described as a 2018 black Kia with Nevada license plate LVV0Y8.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or can identify its occupants can contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555,

