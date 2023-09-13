92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Stolen vehicle sought in connection with deadly shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2023 - 1:26 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2023 - 1:27 pm
Police are seeking a stolen 2018 black Kia with Nevada license plate LVV0Y8 in connection with ...
Police are seeking a stolen 2018 black Kia with Nevada license plate LVV0Y8 in connection with a deadly shooting April 1, 2023, at Tamara Costa Court and Sunrise Mountain Drive in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a stolen vehicle in connection with a deadly April shooting in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Curtis Smith, 18, died April 2 at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The shooting occurred around 2:20 a.m. April 1 at Tamara Costa Court and Sunrise Mountain Drive. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department, multiple subjects in two vehicles were shooting at each other.

The stolen vehicle sought by investigators is described as a 2018 black Kia with Nevada license plate LVV0Y8.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or can identify its occupants can contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555,

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
‘Losing money every minute’: MGM, FBI look into possibility of cyberattack
‘Losing money every minute’: MGM, FBI look into possibility of cyberattack
2
15 Nevada Albertsons to be sold if merger with Smith’s parent company is approved
15 Nevada Albertsons to be sold if merger with Smith’s parent company is approved
3
CARTOONS: Why won’t they just let this die?
CARTOONS: Why won’t they just let this die?
4
CCSD declares impasse in contract negotiations with teachers union
CCSD declares impasse in contract negotiations with teachers union
5
COMMENTARY: Yes, it really can happen right here in the United States
COMMENTARY: Yes, it really can happen right here in the United States
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
West Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead, police say
West Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead, police say
Nevada trooper identified in southwest Las Vegas shooting
Nevada trooper identified in southwest Las Vegas shooting
Pahrump man killed at home, car stolen; man arrested in Las Vegas
Pahrump man killed at home, car stolen; man arrested in Las Vegas
Police investigate driveway shooting in northwest valley
Police investigate driveway shooting in northwest valley
Man sought in connection with southwest valley homicide
Man sought in connection with southwest valley homicide
Fatal shooting in Las Vegas driveway leads to man’s arrest
Fatal shooting in Las Vegas driveway leads to man’s arrest