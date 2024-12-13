58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Suspect, 18, arrested in fatal central Las Vegas shooting

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Christopher McDonnell, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill to 23 felony charges in a 2020 shoot ...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 shooting spree
Karl Groschen, charged with two counts of open murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and st ...
Prosecutors to pursue death penalty against man accused of killing wife, stepson
Kirstin “Blaise” Lobato reacts outside of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas wit ...
An ‘uphill battle’: Jury awards woman $34M, finds detectives fabricated evidence
New video shows Metro officer at Durham’s home a day before shooting him
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2024 - 1:50 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2024 - 2:26 pm

Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old as a suspect in the shooting of a married couple in central Las Vegas last weekend.

Steven Bernard was apprehended Thursday by the Criminal Apprehension Team, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

One victim, later identified as 36-year-old Paul Burkhart of Las Vegas, died at a hospital while the woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The Clark County coroner’s office said Burkhart died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

The shooting was reported about 1:12 p.m. Saturday on the 1900 block of D Street, according to police.

Bernard, according to Metro detectives, lived in the home and shot the couple while they were having a domestic dispute, then fled in their car.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES