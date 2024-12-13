Suspect, 18, arrested in fatal central Las Vegas shooting

Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old as a suspect in the shooting of a married couple in central Las Vegas last weekend.

Steven Bernard was apprehended Thursday by the Criminal Apprehension Team, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

One victim, later identified as 36-year-old Paul Burkhart of Las Vegas, died at a hospital while the woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The Clark County coroner’s office said Burkhart died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

The shooting was reported about 1:12 p.m. Saturday on the 1900 block of D Street, according to police.

Bernard, according to Metro detectives, lived in the home and shot the couple while they were having a domestic dispute, then fled in their car.

