Man killed, woman injured in central Las Vegas shooting, police say

A husband was killed, and his wife was injured after they were shot inside a central Las Vegas house on Saturday, police said.

The shooter, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, lived in the home and shot them during a domestic dispute between the couple, then fled in their car.

Police didn’t specify if the shooter was male or female, nor did they say what the shooter’s relationship to the married couple had been.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Metro police responded to calls about a shooting inside a house in the 1900 block of North D Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds, Lt. Robert Price said in a news conference.

The couple was transported to a local hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman, Price said, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Early investigations indicated that the husband and wife were in the middle of an argument when they were shot, according to Price. The suspect then fled in their car, police said.

The shooter, who was last seen driving southbound on D Street in a dark-colored 4-door vehicle, was still at large at the time of the Saturday afternoon news conference, Price said.

Price said domestic issues are more frequent during the holidays and urged anybody who might need help to reach out to police.

“To anybody who is a victim of violent crime, we have resources,” Price said. “The city has resources. The county has resources, so please reach out before it meets this and escalates to this.”

