Suspect accused of trailing victim before fatal shooting in Las Vegas

A white pickup truck followed a 33-year-old man into a Las Vegas residential neighborhood moments before he was fatally shot in November, according to an arrest warrant.

Anthony Robinson (las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department identified Anthony Robinson, 30, as the pickup driver and shooting suspect. Officers arrested him Friday, and prosecutors have charged him with murder in the man’s death. Robinson remained in Clark County Detention Center Wednesday night.

Witness descriptions and security footage helped Metro identify Robinson as a suspect, police documents indicate.

About 8 p.m. Nov. 5, patrol officers heard gunshots near the area of Karen Avenue and Sherwood Street, where they found Keith Washington, 33, bleeding in the street from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Washington’s brother had dropped him off at the nearby Eureka Casino, 595 E. Sahara Ave. just before 8 p.m., he told police. Casino security footage showed Washington leaving the casino shortly after and walking south on Sherwood Street with a white pickup tailing him.

Robinson’s arrest warrant indicates Metro learned two men got out of the same pickup in the casino parking lot two hours earlier, and nearby business’ security footage captured their images. Police identified one man as the truck’s owner.

Security footage also showed the second man walking past Washington, who had left the casino, to the white pickup truck. The truck drove south on Sherwood Street, and Washington was shot minutes later.

A records check found Robinson resembled the man spotted in security footage with the truck owner, and police found paperwork bearing Robinson’s name in the back of the pickup, the warrant said.

When interviewed by police, the truck owner said he knew the man accompanying him only by a few nicknames. The pickup owner said the man was homeless and he had known him for nearly seven years, but the warrant said the owner “would not explain why he let a homeless person use his vehicle and how he retrieved his vehicle back later that evening.”

Neighbors and witnesses at the scene told police they first heard gunshots and then watched a man, who matched the description of the second man seen in security footage, get inside a white pickup truck and drive east on Karen Avenue. Nearby surveillance video confirmed a white Dodge Ram pickup with a dent on the side driving away immediately after the gunshots, the warrant said.

One witness reported the man re-positioning the white pickup on Sherwood Street and sitting inside prior to the shooting. The man appeared to be alone waiting for someone, the witness told police. Moments later, he heard gunshots,

