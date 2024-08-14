Suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of man found near dumpster

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man found near a dumpster Sunday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a man found near a dumpster Sunday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Jaron Amey, 35, was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Police say the victim was was talking with several individuals Sunday in the 5000 block of South Maryland Parkway, near East Tropicana Avenue, before the shooting. The individuals all fled before officers arrived.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

