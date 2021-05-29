93°F
Homicides

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2021 - 3:11 pm
 
Juan RojasMiranda (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Juan RojasMiranda (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police on Friday arrested a 31-year-old man suspected in a fatal shooting in the central valley on Wednesday.

Juan RojasMiranda was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened about 7 a.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of North 11th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The Clark County coroner’s office, which is not open on Fridays, had not identified the man as of Thursday.

Investigators believe the man who was shot was walking in the area and had an argument RojasMiranda, who was in a black SUV. During the argument, the SUV’s driver pulled out a handgun and shot the other man, police said.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

