Suspect arrested in death of man found near Las Vegas railroad tracks

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man found near railroad tracks in Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At approximately 3:22 p.m. on Jan. 2, officers received a report of a dead person near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street. Arriving officers located a man’s body between a building and the railroad tracks.

The man, who was later identified as Navdeep Oberoi, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed, and the medical examiner determined that Oberoi had suffered a gunshot wound and ruled that the manner of death was a homicide, authorities said.

Through the course of the investigation, Las Vegas detectives were able to identify Connor Demots, 30, as the suspect in the fatal shooting.

Patrol officers arrested Demots on Tuesday. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon.

