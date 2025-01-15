57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Suspect arrested in death of man found near Las Vegas railroad tracks

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Julius Trotter, who was found guilty of breaking into a room at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino ...
Man convicted of Circus Circus killings sentenced for robbery, burglary charges
Karl Groschen, charged with two counts of open murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and st ...
Henderson man accused of killing wife, stepson found competent
Sex work activists hold a memorial for Larissa Garcia at non-profit organization The Cupcake Gi ...
Man accused of killing woman hired as sex worker found competent for trial
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a homicide at the 2600 block of North Hollywood Boule ...
Man dead after verbal altercation in east Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2025 - 12:14 pm
 

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man found near railroad tracks in Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At approximately 3:22 p.m. on Jan. 2, officers received a report of a dead person near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street. Arriving officers located a man’s body between a building and the railroad tracks.

The man, who was later identified as Navdeep Oberoi, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed, and the medical examiner determined that Oberoi had suffered a gunshot wound and ruled that the manner of death was a homicide, authorities said.

Through the course of the investigation, Las Vegas detectives were able to identify Connor Demots, 30, as the suspect in the fatal shooting.

Patrol officers arrested Demots on Tuesday. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES