Suspect arrested in fatal North Las Vegas stabbing

A man yet to be identified was stabbed and died Tuesday near Owens Avenue and Stocker Street, police said.

Leo Paredes (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police have arrested a man in connection with a Tuesday stabbing death in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas Police Department detectives said Leo Paredes 34, was taken into custody Thursday by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol officers in the area of Bonanza Road and F Street.

NLVPD homicide detectives booked Paredes into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the intersection of Owens Avenue and Stocker Street, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release. Arriving officers found a man, believed to be in his mid-30s, suffering from an apparent stab wound.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

