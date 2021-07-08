Suspect arrested in fatal shooting during fight between coworkers

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting at a fight between coworkers at a northeast Las Vegas business park on July 1.

Jonathan Lopez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting at a fight between coworkers at a northeast Las Vegas business park on July 1.

Police said Jonathan Lopez was arrested on one count of open murder.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said last week that two employees at a business on the 4700 block of Copper Sage Street had an ongoing dispute and planned to fight each other during their lunch break. Other employees followed to watch and one of the combatants called a friend to come watch as well.

When the employee who called his friend started losing the fight, the friend pulled out a gun and started shooting, Spencer said.

Gunshots hit the other fighter and two spectators, one of whom was fatally wounded. He was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday as 23-year-old Andy Contreras. Of the two other victims, police said one was critically wounded and the other suffered survivable injuries.

Police said the first fighter and the gunman left the scene after the shooting.

Jail records show that Lopez is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.