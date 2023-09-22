82°F
Homicides

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting east of Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2023 - 12:00 pm
 
Updated September 22, 2023 - 12:06 pm
Henry Sorto (Metropolitan Police Department)
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Henry Sorto, 24, was detained Thursday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Friday.

Police found a man, later identified as Don Tisby, 36, shot around 11 p.m. Sept. 3 on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street, near Sahara Avenue and Joe W. Brown Drive.

Tisby was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he has pronounced dead.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

