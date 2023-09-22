Suspect arrested in fatal shooting east of Strip

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Henry Sorto (Metropolitan Police Department)

Henry Sorto, 24, was detained Thursday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Friday.

Police found a man, later identified as Don Tisby, 36, shot around 11 p.m. Sept. 3 on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street, near Sahara Avenue and Joe W. Brown Drive.

Tisby was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he has pronounced dead.

