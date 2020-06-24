Suspect arrested in slaying of man for drug money last month in southeast Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department records and online court records have identified a man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the May death of 49-year-old Gary Ferency.

Gordon Goujon (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department records have identified a man arrested in connection with the killing of another man following a “physical altercation” in May in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County Detention Center records and online court records show that 34-year-old Gordon Goujon was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the jail on Tuesday after police said he beat Gary Ferency, 49, of Las Vegas, with a hammer before running him over.

About 5:45 p.m. May 11, officers were called to a report of a “commotion” outside on the 5500 block of Gateway Road, near Russell Road, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer has said. The 911 caller found Ferency bleeding on the sidewalk.

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled Ferency’s death a homicide due to blunt force injuries of the head. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the coroner’s office said.

Police used blood spills, texts and a handwritten note that said Goujon owed Ferency money by May 10 for narcotic sales to determine Goujon hit Ferency with a hammer multiple times in Ferency’s car, ran him over and abandoned the car about a 1 1/2 miles away, according to an arrest report.

Goujon told police he had met with Ferency and that they “settled the debt and parted ways peacefully.”

Goujon is being held without bail pending a hearing Friday.

