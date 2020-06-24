Suspect arrested in slaying of man last month in southeast Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department records and online court records have identified a man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the May death of 49-year-old Gary Ferency.

Metropolitan Police Department records have identified a man arrested in connection with the killing of another man following a “physical altercation” in May in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County Detention Center record and online court records show that 34-year-old Gordon Goujon was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the jail on Tuesday. He was arrested in connection with the death of Gary Ferency, 49, of Las Vegas, records show.

About 5:45 p.m. May 11, officers were called to report of a “commotion” outside on the 5500 block of Gateway Road, near Russell Road, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer has said. The 911 caller found Ferency bleeding on the sidewalk.

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled Ferency’s death a homicide due to blunt force injuries of the head. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the coroner’s office said.

Further information about Goujon’s arrest was not immediately available. He faces a murder charge and remained in jail Wednesday without bail.

He is due to appear in court Wednesday morning, court records show.

