Suspect arrested nearly 11 months after south Las Vegas murder

Jeffery Vance Jeter, 36, faces a murder charge nearly 11 months after the Sept. 24 shooting of Darrion Bolden, 26, at a south valley condominium complex, according to a recently released arrest warrant.

The scene of a Sunday morning shooting on Serene Avenue, Sept. 24, 2017. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man stands accused of murder nearly 11 months after a deadly shooting at a south valley condominium complex, according to a recently released arrest warrant.

Las Vegas homicide detectives identified Jeffery Vance Jeter, 36, as a suspect in the fatal Sept. 24 shooting of Darrion Bolden, 26, according to the warrant for Jeter’s arrest. The detectives determined Jeter waited for Bolden’s arrival at the parking garage inside Manhattan Condominiums, located at 32 E. Serene Ave.

Bolden was ambushed about 7:20 a.m. after he arrived home to the complex. Bolden was shot, and he ran as he “continued to be shot,” the warrant said.

“The trajectory and pattern of the crime scene suggest that the suspect followed (Bolden) through the parking garage and shot indiscriminately at (him) until he finally fell,” the warrant said. Bolden died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department pinpointed Jeter as a suspect through interviews and phone records, according to the warrant. He was booked Tuesday into Clark County Detention Center.

Jeter, the ex-boyfriend of Bolden’s girlfriend, called her through a blocked number multiple times within two hours of the shooting, police wrote in the warrant.

Call records showed Jeter was in the area at the time of the shooting.

“Jeter has no connection to the area and had no reason to be in the apartment complex at an early hour of the morning,” the warrant said.

The records suggest he turned his phone off after the shooting and then left for California, according to the warrant. He had not returned as of May, when police wrote the warrant for Jeter’s arrest.

The girlfriend told police Jeter had grown increasingly jealous of her new relationship and had been violent with her in the past, the warrant said.

Domestic battery charges against Jeter were dismissed in 2012, court records show.

Witnesses reported two men running and an SUV fleeing from the complex after gunfire. Security footage spotted those two men parking the SUV nearby about 6:20 a.m. and then exiting shortly before the shooting, the warrant said. The warrant didn’t identify a second suspect.

An attorney representing Jeter had called police and suggested Jeter was afraid of being arrested, the warrant said. Detectives and the attorney discussed a meeting with Jeter in December, but the meeting never happened. Police never spoke with Jeter.

A call to Jeter’s attorney, Bob Beckett, was not returned.

