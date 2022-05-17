Suspect in Dotty’s slaying identified after arrest in California

Samuel Schmid, 28, was arrested in Riverside County and is awaiting extradition, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

The suspect in the killing of a manager at a Las Vegas slot tavern last week has been arrested in Southern California.

Samuel Schmid, 28, was arrested Monday night in Riverside County and is awaiting extradition, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

“We have detectives in California executing search warrants and conducting further follow up,” Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The arrest stemmed from the May 11 killing of Alicia Gibellina, 60, at a Dotty’s at 6142 W. Flamingo Road.

Police said Gibellina was killed when a man believed to be in his 20s entered the Dotty’s and snatched a purse from a woman who was playing video poker. The man ran outside and got into a vehicle, and Gibellina ran outside to confront him.

The man then pulled out a handgun, and as the manager walked to the rear of the vehicle, she was run over.

Gibellina died at University Medical Center, police said. The woman whose purse was stolen was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Schmid faces charges of open murder, robbery, battery, and conspiracy to commit robbery, Las Vegas Justice Court records show. Schmid remained in custody Wednesday without bail, according to Riverside County jail records.

