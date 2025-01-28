Suspect in fatal Historic Westside shooting arrested in Oklahoma

A 27-year-old man suspected in a deadly shooting late December in the Historic Westside has been apprehended.

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at H Street and Owens Avenue on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Katie Futterman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 27-year-old man suspected in a deadly shooting late December in the Historic Westside has been apprehended.

Maalik Wilborn, 27, was located and arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail pending extradition to Las Vegas for open murder with a deadly weapon.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. Dec. 23 near the intersection of H Street and Owens Avenue, police said at the time. A man in his 40s was pronounced dead and the man in his 50s was taken to University Medical Center.

Police later said that they believed the confrontation occurred at a mental health facility that also did podcasting and recording.

Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said at the time that both men “frequented the business” and knew each other, though police were not sure the nature of the relationship.

