Suspect in fatal shooting of brother in Strip hotel held without bail

A California man accused of fatally shooting his teen brother in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room Monday will be held without bail until early next week.

Chance Wilson, 20, of Palmdale, California, made a brief court appearance Thursday morning in the courtroom of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman.

Wilson is charged with murder in the killing of his sibling, Dailin Wilson, 16. The younger Wilson was shot in the head at the Hilton Grand Vacations, 2650 Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Sahara Avenue, in what Chance Wilson told police was an accidental shooting.

In court Thursday Wilson told Zimmerman he could not afford to hire his own attorney. Zimmerman said the office of the Clark County public defender will likely represent Wilson and ordered him held without bail until another court appearance Monday.

“This really looks like a pretty tragic situation,” said Deputy Public Defender Michael Wilfong.

Police wrote in an arrest report for Chance Wilson that Dailin Wilson was shot in the head shortly before 11:45 a.m. The Wilson family was in town to celebrate two birthdays when Chance Wilson attempted to scare his brother by sneaking up behind him and displaying a gun, according to the report.

“To do this, Chance came out and yelled ‘Boom!’ and pulled the trigger of a gun he had in his hand,” police wrote. “Chance did not believe the gun was loaded.”

Dailin Wilson died at the scene. Chance Wilson initially claimed his brother died by suicide.

“(The lie) was to save his parents from the terrible reality of the incident,” police said. “Chance did not want his parents to know he in fact shot Dailin by accident.”

