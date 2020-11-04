Suspect in Las Vegas man’s stabbing death arrested in Texas

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Texas on Tuesday on suspicion of murder after police said he fatally shot a man last week in central Las Vegas.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate a homicide Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 3355 Arville St. in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nile Herrington was arrested just north of Austin, Texas by the FBI and the Killeen Police Department and is awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 to the City View Apartments, 3355 Arville St., after an anonymous person called to report there was a body in one of the rooms, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time.

The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Anthony King, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The coroner’s office ruled his cause of death to be multiple stab sounds.

Investigators believe King was staying in the apartment as a short-term rental.

Herrington is expected to face charges of open murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, residential burglary and theft, police said.

