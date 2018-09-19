Suspect in North Las Vegas fatal shooting felt ‘disrespected’

The man arrested in connection with a deadly North Las Vegas shooting this month told police he shot the victim because he “disrespected him,” according to his arrest report.

Alonzo Serrano (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Alonzo Ricardo Serrano, 31, was arrested Sept. 12 in the shooting death of 29-year-old Jaime Ayala. At about 5:10 a.m. Sept. 2, Ayala was found lying in the road at Cartier Avenue and Bruce Street, near East Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive, with multiple gunshot wounds, North Las Vegas police said.

Ayala was pronounced dead at the scene.

Serrano told police he shot Ayala because he “disrespected him in a bar and drove recklessly after they left the bar,” which Serrano said put him in danger of being stopped by the police and arrested for outstanding warrants, the report said.

Serrano said he told Ayala to drive to Cartier and Bruce, near his girlfriend’s house, the report said. Serrano told police that when he exited the car he fired multiple rounds at Ayala.

Police found a gun in Serrano’s apartment, which he said he used to shoot Ayala, the report said.

Serrano is charged with murder and illegally possessing a gun. He was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center and transferred Tuesday to the Clark County Detention Center on $1 million bail, jail records show.

