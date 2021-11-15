Suspect in random killing at convenience store waives bail hearing

A 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in a Las Vegas convenience store parking lot then randomly opening fire on three other people was ordered held without bail.

A 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in a Las Vegas convenience store parking lot then randomly opening fire on three fleeing people was ordered held without bail on Monday.

Jesus Uribe appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court and waived his right to a bail hearing, after which he was returned to the Clark County Detention Center. He also waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, and Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joseph Sciscento ordered him to appear in court again on Jan. 11.

Uribe, who has been charged with 29 felony counts, is accused of firing about 20 rounds at the Short Line Express Market, 7730 Jones Blvd, before stealing beer and wine and then walking away, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The shooting, reported about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, killed Curtis Abraham as he sat in his care outside the store. The 36-year-old Las Vegas filmmaker died at University Medical Center.

Uribe has been charged with murder, burglary while in possession of a firearm, three counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, 13 counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, and seven counts of discharging a gun from within a structure or vehicle, court records show.

After shooting Abraham, Uribe entered the store and shot at a man, a female clerk and Abraham’s girlfriend, police said. Both women had ran to the back of the store after they heard shooting outside, and hid in a freezer while the gunman reloaded his gun and stole the alcohol, according to Uribe’s arrest report.

